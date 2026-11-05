What happens to a 200-foot fiberglass wind turbine blade when it is done spinning? For residents of Sweetwater, the result is far from ideal. Thousands of retired blades have piled up on two unpermitted dumps there, and in February 2026 the Texas Attorney General sued the company that took them in for “recycling,” alleging it illegally dumped more than 3,000 blades and parts. If nothing changes, meaningful gaps in Texas’s decommissioning laws for wind, solar, and storage could create more incidents like the one in Sweetwater and leave Texans facing billions of dollars in future unfunded liabilities.

A recent study by Life:Powered highlighted how, with the right legislative action, Texas can avoid leaving landowners and taxpayers with the cleanup costs. While Texas has made real progress on decommissioning and disposal rules, it still has no firm, up-front financial assurance for wind, solar, or batteries, and no clear plan for where retired equipment will end up. This could result in billions of dollars in unfunded liabilities and environmental damage. The study, “Addressing the Environmental Challenges of Wind, Solar, and Energy Storage in Texas,” by Brent Bennett and Cullen Neely, puts it plainly: “Texas has built more wind and solar than any other state, and the bill for cleaning it up is coming due.”

After Congress renewed the production tax credit (a federal subsidy for “renewable electricity production”) in 2004 and 2005, Texas began the biggest build-out of wind turbines in the country. By 2010, Texas had installed more than 10,000 MW, becoming the first state to do so—standing alone at that threshold until 2020. Texans paid for this build-out twice: once as federal taxpayers and again as ratepayers by creating the Competitive Renewable Energy Zones (CREZ). The CREZ transmission lines, about 3,600 miles completed in 2013–2014 to carry West Texas wind to the state’s population centers, will carry a lifetime cost to Texas ratepayers of nearly $20 billion. More than a decade later, Texas has more than 42,000 MW [CC1] [JL2] [CC3] [JL4] [BB5] of wind capacity installed, plus about 39,000 MW of solar. That’s an estimated 50,000-plus wind turbine blades from wind turbine—more than 15 times what was dumped in Sweetwater.

Source: U.S. EIA, Monthly Electric Generator Inventory (Form 860M), 2000-2026 data, authors calculations. Note that solar capacity estimates are based on “DC Net Capacity” to remain consistent with ERCOT’s methodology.

Many of those turbines are reaching the end of their roughly 20-year design life, and economics may push some out even sooner. The production tax credit pays only for a project’s first 10 years of output. For turbines built from 2007 to 2010, that credit ran out between 2017 and 2020, and many owners responded by repowering: replacing enough equipment to restart the 10-year clock. Repowering creates its own waste, too: the old blades still have to go somewhere, and current law leaves gaps in how they are disposed of. Now that path is closing. Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed July 4, 2025, the credits are limited to projects that began construction by July 4, 2026, or are placed in service by the end of 2027. With no new credit to chase, owners of aging turbines face a choice: keep running them on thinner margins or decommission them.

A Department of Energy lab found that the annual number of blades being retired across the country could reach 20,000 by 2032, along with several thousand every year leading up to it. With the most wind generation in the country, Texas is most at risk of being saddled with an expensive cleanup.

Making matters worse, the majority of the wind capacity on the ERCOT grid predates Texas’s decommissioning laws. The wind provision applies only to leases signed on or after September 1, 2019; the solar provision to leases signed on or after September 1, 2021; and the battery storage provisions to leases signed on or after September 1, 2025. And because these protections are written into lease terms, projects built on land the developer owns outright aren’t covered at all.

A national assessment of resource decommissioning by the National Center for Energy Analytics (NCEA) estimated that Texas faces about $8.8 billion in expected decommissioning liabilities, the highest in the nation. California is a distant second, at roughly $2.7 billion. Texas’s figure reflects about 114 gigawatts of installed and planned wind and solar, with cleanup costs estimated at $30 million to more than $100 million per 1,000 megawatts. That same assessment gave Texas a C on wind and solar financial assurance, while 25 states, Texas among them, earned an A for oil and gas decommissioning.

The absence of a consistent legal framework at the state level leaves landowners and communities with limited recourse when large-scale energy projects are developed near their properties. Currently, Texas law sets no minimum amount of financial assurance for wind, solar, and storage projects and does not require an upfront bond. The amount and form of assurance is largely left to the terms agreed upon between the landowner and developer. And that security is not due until year 10 for wind, year 15 for batteries, and year 20 for solar. Because the security needs only to take a form “acceptable to the landowner,” there is no meaningful backstop to ensure proper cleanup except what the landowner is able to negotiate on their own with the developer. The law even accepts a parent-company guarantee: a promise that may be worth little if the company is gone when decommissioning comes around.

Current oil and gas regulations show what a real backstop looks like. Before an operator can drill or operate a well in Texas, it must post financial security with the Railroad Commission: a bond or letter of credit worth at least $2 per foot of well depth, a blanket bond covering multiple wells (ranging from $25,000 to $250,000), or a prepaid, non-cancelable plugging insurance policy (Tex. Nat. Res. Code § 91.104; & 16 TAC §3.78). That standard is far from perfect, and some argue it falls well short of what plugging a well actually costs today. Nevertheless, the rules require financial reassurance up-front, and a state agency enforces it. Wind and solar have nothing comparable. No state agency oversees their decommissioning, and enforcement is left to private disputes between landowners and developers.

Gaps also exist in the rules regarding disposal. A 2024 report commissioned by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) found that “landfilling continues to be the prevailing end-of-life option” for blades, and that recycling capacity for both blades and solar panels “currently is insufficient to handle future volumes.” Solar panels can be landfilled if they pass a leaching test, though the report cites studies showing lead can leach from damaged panels. Meanwhile, gigawatts of new battery storage are coming online across Texas, with financial assurance not due until 15 years from installment and significant gaps in how this hazardous waste is recycled or disposed of. Large batteries are barred from municipal landfills entirely and must go to authorized hazardous waste or recycling facilities. In short, Texas is counting on a recycling industry that doesn’t yet exist at the scale needed. That gap is how Sweetwater ended up with thousands of blades and nowhere for them to go.

How wind, solar, and energy storage facilities are sited also remains an ongoing problem. Given the potential for these facilities to reduce nearby property values (research cited in the Life:Powered study finds an 11% average decline in land values within a mile of a wind project once it is announced) and impose negative aesthetic and environmental impacts, the Legislature is long overdue to provide remedies to the host of associated problems.

Other states show this can be done. North Carolina’s 2023 law requires utility-scale solar owners to register with the state, file engineer-prepared decommissioning plans, and post financial assurance. Georgia and South Carolina have similar rules. Drawing on the national assessment by NCEA, the Life:Powered study points to five safeguards that all state laws should incorporate: mandatory language; fixed amounts based on independent engineering estimates; guaranteed instruments such as surety bonds rather than self-bonding; periodic reassessment; and clear enforcement.

Texas should start with the standard it already applies to oil and gas. Lawmakers should require real security (bonds, letters of credit, or cash) posted before a project connects to the grid, with a statewide minimum based on an independent engineer’s estimate and updated over time. That duty should attach to the facility, not the lease, so it reaches older projects and developer-owned land, with new projects posting security before they connect to the grid and existing projects posting it at sale, at repowering, or by a firm deadline. Recyclers should register with TCEQ (or an equivalent body) before they accept a single blade, battery, or solar panel. Every load should be tracked to final disposal, and owners should stay responsible until full disposal is documented, to prevent the kind of dumping seen in Sweetwater.

Fully addressing the land-use problems associated with wind, solar, and storage also requires Texas policymakers to enact policies that stop incentivizing the overbuilding of wind and solar, along with associated energy storage and transmission lines.

Developers, not Texas landowners and ratepayers, should be responsible for cleaning up the projects they build. Assigning responsibility to those who fund and profit from these projects should be the bare minimum before the next Sweetwater, or worse, occurs.

The full study is available here.

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