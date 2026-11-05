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Joanna Friebele's avatar
Joanna Friebele
Nov 5

It's amazing after all these years of wind and solar, all the articles, all the research that this should be a surprise, but it still is. A stockpile of blades sitting in Sweetwater for years wasn't an alarm bell? And that's just what we can see.

Solar an easier secret to bury on site.

Thank you guys for another great study. Keep ringing that bell! One more cost of intermittants costing us. We pay in more ways than people realize.

Now that Texas has turn blue (green) I am not sure this will be well addressed. But maybe they will understand the environmental stakes. (Thats me being hopeful)

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