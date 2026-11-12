This week, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) cleared its first major hurdle to becoming law with a 73-25 Senate vote, and it presents a generational opportunity to correct outdated and destructive environmental laws that have blocked America from building important projects. The bill also marks a sea change in how Washington tackles infrastructure needs, with its focus on removing government barriers to infrastructure building rather than spending more taxpayer dollars.

Consider the last major infrastructure bill to pass Congress, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. That bill appropriated $1.2 trillion in total funds, with a full $550 billion coming from newly created government programs.

The results of that bill have been uninspiring to say the least. For example, the bill appropriated $42 billion to expand broadband internet access across the country, and only now, five years after the bill passed, is the money finally being awarded. The program is estimated to connect about 4 million customers at an average cost of nearly $6,000 dollars per connection. Over the past 5 years, SpaceX has signed up at least 3 million U.S. customers to its Starlink service—and up until recently it did so without federal assistance.

What America needs is more freedom for entrepreneurs to build new infrastructure and to innovate, not more government subsidies that entrench old technologies and bureaucracies while stifling innovation. Fortunately, BAAJA offers a lot of the former and almost none of the latter. Some key provisions of the bill include:

· Tightening the deadlines for environmental reviews and promoting a more unified review process when multiple agencies are involved.

· Only new projects or major expansions are subject to bonus reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and courts cannot make projects restart their permits simply based on errors in bonus reviews.

· States cannot use the Clean Water Act to block projects over mundane issues such as the temporary muddying of water when a gas pipeline is built.

· Federal agencies cannot pull permits without proof of an urgent threat, and developers can sue agencies when they miss permitting deadlines.

The bill does not include any new tax subsidies or direct appropriations for infrastructure projects. This is a remarkable achievement for a Congress that has consistently used big bipartisan bills to dole out federal taxpayer dollars for infrastructure projects in its members districts. What BAAJA does instead is make infrastructure cheaper to build, which saves taxpayers money.

The primary area of concern for conservatives is how the bill accelerates transmission permitting and expands the backstop siting authority the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) can use to override state planning processes and grant the use of eminent domain directly to developers. Under current law, FERC can only apply this authority to designated National Interest Electric Transmission Corridors, but BAAJA allows FERC to use it almost anywhere, except for the ERCOT region of Texas.

These tradeoffs on transmission are well worth the gains the bill brings if (and this is a big if) Congress does not revive the clean electricity production and investment tax credits. The credits are set to expire for projects that do not enter service before July 2030, staving off a future deluge of more than $500 billion in subsidies for wind and solar. But the mere threat of transmission enabling more overbuilding of wind and solar in the future should not stop the passage of a good bill right now. In fact, BAAJA gives the White House more reason to veto attempts by Congress to bring back the subsidies.

One way to be sure that BAAJA is an improvement over the status quo is to take the pulse of the environmental left, which has made its living over 50-plus years blocking projects. Those groups are apoplectic about the bill, but if they were honest about their cherished goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, they would recognize that over 80% of U.S. energy currently comes from fossil fuels, and moving away from that status quo even a bit will require massive amounts of new infrastructure.

The opposition of the environmental left to BAAJA reflects their long-held adherence to the “banana” principle: build absolutely nothing anywhere near anything. BAAJA puts a needed check on the tools they have used to put that principle into action.

At its core, BAAJA is a “freedom to build” package instead of a “subsidies to nowhere” package, and it is a generational opportunity to reduce the time and cost needed to build infrastructure across the country. A final Senate vote is likely to happen next week, which would give the House just enough time to pass it before the end of the year. Policymakers have struck a careful balance that last-minute demands for changes could easily undo, preventing passage. Letting that happen would be a tremendous loss.

Congress must seize this opportunity now before it fades away.

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