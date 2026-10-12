Almost three years ago to the day, the Life:Powered team first wrote about how Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards were being used to force automakers to produce electric vehicles (EVs). The Biden administration’s outrageously high—and intentionally unattainable—fuel standards were part of a multifaceted plan to ultimately eliminate internal combustion engine vehicles.

As of two weeks ago, the culmination of Life:Powered’s fight against “EV mandates” has come to fruition with the Trump administrations recent rollback of Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards.

The rollback cuts the Biden-era fuel economy standard from an unattainable 50.4 miles a gallon to an average of 34.9 miles a gallon for vehicles by model year 2031. That target still requires a 16% improvement from model year 2024’s 30.1 miles a gallon, more than should be mandated at all, but is a pivotal step in the right direction. This, in combination with a half dozen other deregulatory efforts, have helped reverse the de-facto EV mandates and put an end to tens of billions in federal subsidies for EVs.

A critical piece of the final rule from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is eliminating the credit trading program starting in model year 2028. TPPF has long documented how this program was not only unlawful but also provided billions of dollars to EV industry at the expense of gasoline vehicle consumers.

The primary reason the credit system was so lucrative for EVs is that they were given 6.7 times as many credits as their actual fuel economy dictated, so the manufacturer of an EV rated at 100 MPG received 670 MPG in credits. The law says that this multiplier is only supposed to be applied to “liquid alternative fuels” like ethanol and methanol, but since the Clinton administration, EVs were given the same treatment. Thankfully, last year the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the multiplier, and if NHTSA’s elimination of the program holds up to the inevitable court challenges, it will be the end of the most significant pillar of the EV subsidy scheme.

Last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) eliminated two more pillars of this scheme. First, it eliminated the penalty assessed to manufacturers for violating the CAFE standards—this compliance penalty ultimately is paid for by everyday customers looking to buy a new car that isn’t an EV. That penalty also worked as a subsidy for EV manufacturers through the credit trading program mentioned previously. Additionally, the OBBB also phased out the $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles and the $4,000 credit for used EVs.

Analysis done prior to repeal showed that the federal clean vehicle tax credit alone could cost taxpayers anywhere from $286 billion to $393 billion over the following decade. Historically, wealthier individuals have cashed in the most with EV subsidies.

Separate from the OBBB, Congress also dismantled the state-level arm of the mandate. Using the Congressional Review Act, it overturned the federal waivers that let California set vehicle standards stricter than federal law, including its Advanced Clean Cars II regulation, which would have required all new passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs sold in the state to be zero-emission by model year 2035. Because federal law lets other states follow California’s rules, that mandate would not have stopped with just California. It would have directly affected approximately 30% of the U.S. car market and have significant secondary effects across all markets.

Research from Jason Isaac, Brent Bennett, and Trevor Lewis, calculated that the cost of EV subsidies was between $94,121 and $152,695 per vehicle. EPA and NHTSA regulation created an opaque compliance system that distorted the entire U.S. car market, from manufactures to consumers, and added thousands of dollars to the cost of new gas vehicles.

The average price of a new car surpassed $50,000 for the first time in 2025, marking an increase of nearly 30% from five years prior, when the average cost of a new vehicle was $38,723. A substantial part of that increase was due to a “whole of government approach” to penalize and ultimately eliminate internal combustion engine vehicles in favor of EVs.

Beyond the clear fiscal benefit of undoing these subsidies and regulations lies a broader benefit, best exemplified by the final, and perhaps most important pillar of the de-facto EV mandate.

Earlier this year, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rescinded the 2009 Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding, which helped facilitate broad carbon dioxide regulation. The EPA argues that rescission of the finding is “the single largest deregulatory action in U.S. history and will save Americans over $1.3 trillion.”

Lasting repeal of the endangerment finding would raise the bar for future administrative action limiting, banning or otherwise regulating carbon dioxide. The “tailpipe emissions rule” was derived from this finding and was yet another regulation driving up the cost of new vehicles that has been repealed.

The endangerment finding had served as the legal foundation for sweeping regulations across virtually every sector of the American economy, imposing billions in compliance costs while providing negligible climate benefits. Among the most burdensome were EPA vehicle regulations that effectively required at least 45% of trucks and 70% of cars to be all-electric by 2032, while other rules like the Clean Power Plan sought to use the endangerment finding to force electricity generators away from reliable energy sources like coal and natural gas.

To summarize, in less than two years, we have seen a reversal of the following laws and regulations:

· EV tax credit eliminated

· CAFE standards cut from a projected 50.4 mpg to 34.9 mpg for model year 2031

· CAFE penalty eliminated

· CAFE credit trading will end in model year 2028

· EV 6.7x fuel credit multiplier struck down in court

· California’s Advanced Clean Cars II waiver rescinded

· EPA’s 2009 Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding rescinded, eliminating the tailpipe rule that forced automakers to build more EVs

That is more than half a dozen subsidies, rules, and mandates, all of which raised the cost of new vehicles and narrowed consumer choice, reversed in under two years. If these changes all hold up against court challenges, they will represent the biggest energy policy shift the U.S. has seen in this decade and will save Americans tens of billions of dollars a year.

The rapid “transition” to EV’s trumpeted by so many pundits and advocates was never a market-driven outcome. It was driven by a system of government-imposed penalties, credits, and subsidies, and the system is now on its way out. What remains is a car market that can go back to responding to what families want to drive and can afford.