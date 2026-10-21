In 2015, the Obama Administration promulgated the Clean Power Plan (CPP), which, for the first time ever, set limits on carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants. The plan would have forced many existing power plants, especially coal plants, to shut down and be “replaced”—as if it is possible to replace that firm power—with wind, solar, and energy storage. In 2022, the Supreme Court struck down the rule in West Virginia v. EPA, declaring that EPA does not have the authority to dictate what kinds of power plants can be built.

The Biden Administration replaced the CPP with an even more impossible plan, dubbed the CPP 2.0, that would have required carbon capture on most power plants by the end of the 2030s, as if EPA could mandate spending hundreds of billions of dollars on a massive national carbon dioxide capture and pipeline network in just a decade. Thankfully, on September 14, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced the repeal of the CPP 2.0. If the repeal holds up to litigation, the CPP 2.0 will be gone, and Americans won’t have to worry about EPA arbitrarily shutting down good power plants.

But this repeal alone will not entirely eliminate EPA’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from power plants under Section 111 of the Clean Air Act (CAA). That’s why EPA issued a supplemental proposal to foreclose forever the ability to regulate those emissions. In this piece, we will unpack both the repeal and the new supplemental proposal, describe how our research was used in the supplemental proposal, and show why permanently repealing these greenhouse gas rules for power plants is a critical step in restoring American energy abundance, affordability, and reliability.

Burdensome and Backwards

The 2024 rule that was repealed last month would have required existing coal plants to capture 90 percent of their carbon emissions by 2032, and it placed prohibitively expensive requirements on new and existing natural gas units. The rule required any new combined-cycle natural gas–fired power plants operating above “baseload” levels (at an annual capacity factor above 40 percent) to reduce their carbon emissions by 90 percent by 2032 through carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The CAA requires these technologies to be “adequately demonstrated” in order for EPA to rely on them in setting their standards, and the repeal action shows why the 2024 rule fell far short in this regard. The economically untenable and technologically dubious requirements of the rule were designed to force the early retirement of existing dispatchable generation and prevent new dispatchable generation from coming online. The emissions standards were simply the means to that end.

A July 2026 study from the National Center for Energy Analytics (NCEA) shows how expensive a plan like this would be. The authors modeled what it would take to retire coal and gas plants in the PJM Interconnection (the grid operator for over 67 million Americans in the Mid-Atlantic region) by 2040 at the latest and replace them with new wind, solar, and four-hour batteries. Under their renewables-only scenario, total costs paid by PJM ratepayers over the next 20 years would exceed $4 trillion, even after accounting for fuel-related savings. By comparison, the study estimates that a scenario built on existing and new natural gas plus new nuclear would cost about $668 billion, less than one-fifth as much. The renewables-only build-out would require more than 2 million megawatts (MW) of new capacity, including roughly 510,000 MW of batteries, and the PJM grid would still face multiday stretches of low output.

Batteries are supposed to fill those gaps, but even California’s battery fleet, comprising 16,000 MW of storage, falls far short. The NCEA study finds California’s battery fleet could cover only “about two hours of average daily electricity consumption” in the U.S. and “less than one hour of consumption” during peak demand hours.

Texas faces a similar problem. A January 2026 Life:Powered analysis estimates that 60 gigawatts (GW) of planned solar, batteries, and wind, at more than $60 billion, would supply only about 9 GW of firm winter peak power in Texas. Meanwhile, 10 GW of grid-connected natural gas would supply more than 9 GW for $15–20 billion. Whether in PJM, California, or Texas, the lesson is the same: replacing firm generation with weather-dependent resources costs more and leaves the grid vulnerable when it matters most.

The Clean Power Plan 2.0 did the exact opposite of what the grid needs in this era of rapid demand growth. Thankfully, Administrator Zeldin and Energy Secretary Chris Wright both understand that reliability and affordability need to be our top energy priorities, not climate alarmism. EPA projects the repeal will save $310 billion, and Secretary Wright said the action will help “ensure reliable electricity generation regardless of whether the wind is blowing or the sun is shining by allowing coal and natural gas plants to keep generating power when Americans need it most.”

The Science Behind It

With the final repeal now in place, attention will turn to the supplemental proposal. The legal standard applied in the supplemental proposal is of enormous importance in setting up what is likely to be another Supreme Court case. Thankfully, EPA got the legal justification correct in its proposal, and Life:Powered is proud to have played a supporting role in developing their methodology.

Section 111 of the Clean Air Act allows EPA to regulate a source category only if its emissions “contribute significantly” to air pollution that endangers public health or welfare. The practical question is whether emissions from U.S. power plants meet that legal standard in a meaningful and measurable way. The EPA’s original proposal last year attempted to set a “significant contribution” threshold based on the relative contribution of U.S. power plant emissions to global CO2 concentrations. However, this is a shaky argument because the claimed “endangerment” is not from CO2 itself but from the effect of CO2 on various aspects of global climate, most of all, temperature. If even a small amount of CO2 can be shown to create dangerous climate impacts, then the EPA would still be compelled to regulate it.

Research done by Life:Powered demonstrated that the effect of a source category of emissions on global temperatures is a better legal standard for determining whether those emissions should be regulated under CAA Section 111. We explained that methodology in our comments on the original proposal, and EPA adopted the method in their new proposal.

EPA Estimates 0.035°C Change from Eliminating all U.S. Power Plant Emissions—Not Endangering Public Health

Note: EGU = electric generating unit (i.e., a power plant boiler, turbine, or other unit that generates electricity)

Here’s how the method works. First, use a global climate model (we used the MAGICC model, and the EPA used the FAIR model) to develop a baseline projection of global temperatures out to 2100. Then take out future U.S. power plant emissions and run the model again, taking account of the difference. Even if the entire U.S. power sector eliminated its carbon emissions starting in 2030, EPA’s modeling shows global mean surface temperature (GMST) would be just 0.014°C lower in 2050 and 0.035°C lower in 2100. Both of those differences are far less than the ±0.1°C measurement uncertainty that already exists in GMST datasets.

An effect whose signal is that much smaller than the noise in the data cannot “contribute significantly” to anything. The ±0.1°C threshold is the benchmark the paper proposes for what counts as a “significant contribution,” since the CAA statute doesn’t define what is “significant.” Furthermore, as the U.N. IPCC itself has found (see page 1853 here), human-caused climate change has produced no statistically measurable effects on any climate variables other than those tied directly to temperature (e.g. the preponderance of extreme heat and cold across the world). Therefore, GMST is the only real variable that can be used to measure the degree to which a source category of GHG emissions can contribute to endangering humans.

EPA’s new proposal to rescind its power plant greenhouse gas findings follows the same logic, and it connects to the broader rollback of the 2009 Endangerment Finding that also unwound the tailpipe emissions rule. EPA argues that Section 111 of the Clean Air Act never gave it authority to regulate emissions from stationary sources such as power plants that “have no material impact on global climate change.”

What Comes Next

While the supplemental proposal is just that—a proposal and not a final rule—the CPP 2.0 repeal is final, and the legal challenges have already begun.

On October 1, a coalition of 21 states led by New York, along with the District of Columbia and several cities, asked the D.C. Circuit to strike down the repeal. They argue EPA abandoned the limits without properly weighing alternatives or the health and climate costs. The challengers’ argument depends on the Clean Air Act authorizing EPA to restructure the power sector, which is exactly the question the Supreme Court partially answered in 2022.

In West Virginia v. EPA, the Supreme Court held that the Clean Air Act does not clearly authorize EPA to restructure the nation’s electricity mix by forcing generation away from coal and toward other sources. The decision was a landmark application of the major questions doctrine, which dictates that clear congressional authorization is required before an agency claims power over a matter of vast economic and political significance. The Court did not decide whether EPA may set emission standards for individual power plants, and that is the opening the 2024 rule tried to use by requiring carbon capture at each plant.

The Court’s later decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, which ended the deference to agency expertise when rules are subject to judicial review, meaning that agencies no longer get the benefit of the doubt when they stretch an old statute to fit a new ambition. This ruling strengthens the argument that the 2024 rule is outside the scope of the CAA, and EPA cites Loper Bright in support of its repeal. Ultimately, how the courts treat the repeal of the Endangerment Finding for vehicle GHG emissions will shape any future attempt to regulate power plant CO₂ emissions. This is why the supplemental proposal is essential. Even if the courts do not uphold the Endangerment Finding repeal, they can still uphold the higher legal standard under CAA Section 111.

Texas and the United States have been blessed with energy abundance and relative affordability, but regulations like Clean Power Plan 2.0 would have squandered that advantage in exchange for a temperature change smaller than the margin of error in the data. The U.S. needs a permanent repeal of these rules to maintain an affordable and reliable electric grid and to extend the viability of the American dream through the rest of the 21st century.

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