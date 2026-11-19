Last week, ERCOT released its Monthly Outlook for Resource Adequacy (MORA) for January 2027. These documents are difficult to understand, to say the least, because determining whether the grid has enough power to keep the lights on 24/7/365 is a very complex task. Here, we’ll break down in more simple terms how the ERCOT region is doing on winter reliability now compared to six years ago before Winter Storm Uri and how it looks going forward. To sum it up, the issue is getting worse, not better, so buckle up as we dive into the data.

Figure 1 compares where ERCOT was prior to Winter Storm Uri in 2021 to last winter and this upcoming winter. Installed capacity grew by 63 GW from 2021 to 2026, but almost all that new capacity was solar, storage, and wind. Total natural gas, coal, and nuclear capacity only rose by 2.1 GW, and the total expected firm output only grew by 9.3 GW. Because expected demand grew by 13 GW, the expected reserve margin dropped from 17.5% to 10.1%. In other words—as the Life:Powered team has written about extensively this year—the gap between demand and firm supply has shrunk considerably since 2021. Even though the generation fleet has shown much better performance in recent winter storms compared to Uri, it has less and less cushion with which to operate.

Figure 1

2021, 2026, and 2027 Winter Installed Capacity and Expected Firm Output by Fuel Source in GW

Note: Data from Winter 2021 Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (https://www.ercot.com/files/docs/2020/11/05/SARA-FinalWinter2020-2021.pdf), January 2026 Monthly Assessment of Resource Adequacy, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, p. 4 (https://www.ercot.com/files/docs/2025/11/07/MORA_January2026.pdf), and January 2027 Monthly Assessment of Resource Adequacy, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, p. 4 (https://www.ercot.com/files/docs/2026/11/06/MORA_January_2027.pdf). Wind output is adjusted to 12% of installed capacity and storage output as a fraction of installed capacity in 2027 is held at the 2026 value of 26%. Demand is adjusted according to the all-time winter peak in February 2025, not to ERCOT’s seasonal average.

That downward trend is continuing into 2027, although the numbers in ERCOT’s MORA reports hide the effect by increasing the expected storage output during the peak hours from 26% of installed capacity in 2026 to 58% in 2027. Using that inflated estimate for energy storage, the reserve margin this year is the same as last year, but if the 2026 expected output for storage is applied, the reserve margin drops from 10.1% last winter to 6.7% this winter. Importantly, that remaining margin consists entirely of short-duration batteries, which means it is only good for a couple hours.

Lest anyone is inclined to believe ERCOT’s expected output values instead of what we present here, Winter Storm Fern in January 2026 provides a set of useful real-world data points. At the height of the storm—from the night of January 25 until sunrise the following morning—wind output averaged just under 15% of installed capacity and battery output averaged about 6% (see Figure 2 below). Granted, the batteries discharged the most during the key hours in the early morning and could have discharged a little more, but if demand was over 80 GW during this period instead of 70-75 GW, the batteries would have been quickly exhausted and rolling outages would have occurred.

Figure 2

ERCOT Demand and Generation by Fuel During Winter Storm Fern, January 24-28, 2026

Note: Figure taken from Reed, M. & Bennett, B., Forecasting the Future of the ERCOT Grid, Part 1: The Ongoing Winter Reliability Challenge, Texas Public Policy Foundation, June 2026, p. 6 (https://www.texaspolicy.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/2026-05-LP-Future-ERCOT-Grid-Part1-ReedBennett-1.pdf)

If batteries only need to discharge for a couple of hours, as they do on summer evenings, then counting 58% of installed capacity as “firm” output, like ERCOT’s MORA does, is reasonable. If wind always performed at its average winter output of 40% of installed capacity, then ERCOT’s MORA would be an accurate representation of reality, However, wind tends to drop off more when demand is highest, and winter storms like Fern usually require sustained storage output over a much longer period than a couple of hours. Texas was fortunate that these conditions lasted for less than 24 hours during Fern and that demand never exceeded 75 GW.

Under the present ERCOT market design, the ERCOT grid is expected to add primarily solar, storage, and wind capacity (in that order) over the next few years while natural gas capacity grows at a lower rate. The October 2026 Generator Interconnection Status (GIS) report shows which generators have completed the necessary studies to connect to the grid over the next few years. In Figure 3 below, we divide those projects into ones we consider feasible—which means they have completed a Security Screening Study (SS) and an Interconnection Agreement (IA) and have at least begun a Full Interconnection Study (FIS)—and ones that are more speculative.

Figure 3

Capacity by Fuel and Expected Operation Year in the ERCOT Interconnection Queue, October 2026 to 2030

Note: Data from GIS_Report_October2026 in GIS report (webpage), Electric Reliability Council of Texas, retrieved January 20, 2026, from (https://www.ercot.com/mp/data-products/data-product-details?id=pg7-200-er).

As shown in Table 1, of the 129,786 MW of feasible capacity expected between Q4 2026 and 2030, 59,915 MW (46%) is solar, 35,551 MW (27%) is storage, and 19,563 MW (15%) is wind. Only 14,757 MW (11%) is natural gas. There is more natural gas on the speculative end of the interconnection queue, but the vast majority of those units are targeting operations in 2029 and 2030.

Table 1

Total Capacity by Fuel in the ERCOT Interconnection Queue, October 2026 to 2030

As shown in the overlay of ERCOT historical data and forecasts in Figure 4, the thermal capacity (green and cyan lines) will be below the winter peak demand forecasts (purple) in the near term. Under present market and policy, getting thermal capacity to the cyan line, which includes speculative capacity, is virtually impossible. The gap between the forecast load and the thermal capacity will be filled with a combination of wind and solar generation and energy storage. As our previous work has documented, this status quo is creating a serious winter reliability risk that is likely to manifest in outages sometime between now and 2030.

Figure 4

ERCOT Winter Peak Load vs Thermal Generation Capacity, Actual and Forecast to 2030

Note: Load forecast from Summer and Winter Peaks in 2025 Load Forecast (webpage), Electric Reliability Council of Texas, retrieved November 16, 2026, from (https://www.ercot.com/gridinfo/load/forecast/2025/). Historical load from Hourly Load Data Archives, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, retrieved November 16, 2026, from (https://www.ercot.com/gridinfo/load/load_hist). Generation capacity forecast from GIS_Report_October2026 in GIS Report (webpage), Electric Reliability Council of Texas, retrieved January 20, 2026, from (https://www.ercot.com/mp/data-products/data-product-details?id=pg7-200-er). Historical natural gas generation capacity from Capacity changes by fuel type charts September 2026 in Resource adequacy (webpage), Electric Reliability Council of Texas, retrieved November 16, 2026, from (https://www.ercot.com/gridinfo/resource). Historical coal and nuclear capacity from December 2015 to 2025 Capacity, Demand, and Reserves (CDR) Reports in Resource Adequacy (webpage), Electric Reliability Council of Texas, retrieved November 16, 2026, from (https://www.ercot.com/gridinfo/resource/).

The growth of wind and solar is causing ERCOT to bifurcate into two grids, with the result being a more expensive and less reliable system overall. The first grid is comprised of wind and solar, which produces when those resources are available and dispatches into the system first, forcing thermal generation like gas and coal to ramp down. In this sense, those resources act as inverse demand, reducing the output required from thermal resources while not replacing those generators entirely.

However, consumer demand must be matched by ERCOT on a 5-to-15-minute interval for power production and on smaller intervals for keeping the grid frequency stable, regardless of what wind and solar are doing. When the weather (low wind, cloudy sky) and/or time of day (solar produces zero overnight) cause wind and solar generation to fall off, the second grid, comprised of reliable thermal generation, kicks in to make up for the missing intermittent generation.

The physical and operational characteristics of these two sets of resources are fundamentally different, and yet the ERCOT market pays them all a single clearing price for energy, as if they are the same. This is a foundational flaw in the ERCOT market design that is getting worse every year as more wind and solar are added to the system. Our next Substack post will delve into this problem in greater detail.

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