Earlier this month, Alabama Power made the surprising announcement that it would lower electricity rates for its 1.6 million customers. The company filed to cut customer rates by $160 million in 2027, a reduction it attributed primarily to “increased revenue expected in 2027 from large-load data centers.”

Alabama Power’s chief financial officer, Moses Feagin, explained, “Large-load data centers pay the full cost to serve their energy needs, which lowers our cost to serve other customers.” Despite the popular narrative surrounding data centers, Feagin’s statement aligns with what the data shows.

That is also exactly what our new Life:Powered paper, An Asset or a Liability: How Data Center Policy Will Shape ERCOT’s Future, finds. Data centers are not inherently a threat to ratepayers. Whether they help or hurt depends on policy, and Texas is about to make the decisions that will affect Texans’ bills for years to come.

Requests to connect data centers and other large users to the Texas grid now exceed 474 gigawatts (GW), roughly five times the grid’s record peak demand. About 90% of those requests come from data centers. Only a fraction will be built and connected to the grid in the near future, but even that fraction is enormous. Cushman & Wakefield estimates roughly 3,400 megawatts (MW) of data centers operating in Texas today, with another 4,700 MW under construction and nearly 29,000 MW planned, more than eight times what runs today.

Growth Isn’t What’s Driving Up Bills

The states adding the most data center load are not the ones with the steepest price increases. California and New York posted the largest increases while seeing their total demand fall. Researchers at the Electric Power Research Institute found that doubling data center capacity lowers residential retail prices by 3.5% assuming a fixed level of residential demand. And as Figure 1 shows, Texas and Virginia host more data centers than any other states, yet both still have below-average electricity prices.

Figure 1

Number of Data Centers and Average Electricity Prices by State, 2025

Note: Data from Pyle, T. J., Stein, K., & Stevens, A. (2025). Blue states, high rates . Institute for Energy Research ( https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/the-grid/blue-states-high-rates/ ), and Data Center Map. (2026). USA data centers ( https://www.datacentermap.com/usa/ ), and the author’s calculations.

The reason is exactly what the Alabama Power CFO described. A grid carries large, fixed costs including power plants, transmission lines, and substations. When a large customer pays its share of those costs, everyone else’s share shrinks. One analysis of Amazon data centers across four utility territories found that each site generated an average of $3.4 million in surplus revenue that could offset costs for other customers.

The Real Risk is the Generation Mix, Not Data Centers

The real culprits of rising bills in recent years lie elsewhere. State-level policies that force the retirement of reliable thermal generation (such as coal, natural gas, and nuclear) and encourage expensive transmission buildout for distant wind and solar are the primary drivers of price increases, not data centers.



The biggest threat to reliability in Texas[BB1] [JL2] is not data centers themselves but the generation mix powering them. Since 2021, the region has added only 4 GW of natural gas, compared with more than 30 GW of solar and 20 GW of energy storage. During Winter Storm Fern in January 2026, wind and solar produced on average about 18% of their installed capacity for the duration of the storm, compared to 87% availability for the combined gas, coal, and nuclear fleet. And the situation is not getting better in the near future. Less than 20% of ERCOT’s generation queue is reliable thermal generation.

These problems are now beginning to show up in Texan’s electricity bills. Although overall rates in Texas are low, we documented in our recent series on ERCOT prices how residential rates in ERCOT’s competitive market have risen rapidly in recent years, climbing from 12.7¢/kWh in 2021 to 16.7¢/kWh in 2024. Texas households now pay more than two and a half times what industrial customers do, the largest percentage spread in the country. The primary reason is that intermittent resources are driving sharper price swings, more frequent scarcity pricing events, and residential customers on fixed-rate plans pay retailers to absorb that risk, while larger consumers can manage it better.

Data centers will either widen that gap or help close it. If new data center load is met with more weather-dependent generation and socialized transmission, volatility will grow and households will keep paying a premium. If data centers pay for their own grid upgrades and help finance firm, dispatchable generation, they can steady prices and spread fixed costs across a much larger base.

Hyperscalers have their own reasons to care: an hour-long outage at a gigawatt-scale campus can cost tens of millions of dollars. That is why more than 40 GW of private generation has already been announced in Texas. Building off-grid is a rational response to a slow interconnection process, but the biggest gains for Texans come when that generation connects to the grid. Policymakers need to enable private grids as an option for hyperscalers while also maintaining the public grid as an attractive option for data center projects.

Five Steps to Get It Right

Our paper lays out five recommendations to ensure that data centers will help strengthen the ERCOT grid and keep prices down for all Texas ratepayers:

1. ERCOT should refine its load forecasting methodology using project-specific feasibility indicators to avoid overbuilding for projects that never materialize, while planning for full utilization of facilities that do get built.

2. The PUC and the Texas Legislature should work together to reform the wholesale market to adequately compensate firm, dispatchable thermal generation while allowing data centers to self-manage grid stress through on-site generation and storage; aligning private investment incentives with public reliability needs is more effective than curtailment.

3. Transmission costs triggered by large-load interconnection should be directly assigned to the customers that cause them, with financial security requirements to prevent cost shifting onto ratepayers.

4. Hyperscalers seeking grid interconnection who agree to co-develop a minimum quantity of firm generation should receive expedited permitting and queue priority. A bring-your-own-power incentive like this is commercially viable in Texas in a way that it is not in many other places.

5. Data centers should be integrated as active grid participants that shift interruptible workloads to periods of low grid stress, provide ancillary services such as frequency response, and reduce demand volatility.

Handled well, data centers can finance new reliable generation that that helps to lower prices for residential consumers and increase reliability. Handled poorly, Texas adds inflexible load to an increasingly intermittent grid, and ordinary ratepayers pay for it. Texas has a tremendous opportunity to take advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime buildout of capital investment but the window to get the rules right is closing fast.

Read the full paper here

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