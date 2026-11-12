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Senate’s Permitting Reform Bill Marks a Massive Improvement in How Washington Approaches Infrastructure
This week, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) cleared its first major hurdle to becoming law with a 73-25 Senate vote, and it…
Nov 12
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Life:Powered
4
2
Texas is Unprepared for the Coming Onslaught of Decommissioned Wind and Solar
What happens to a 200-foot fiberglass wind turbine blade when it is done spinning?
Nov 5
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Life:Powered
and
Joshua L Loucks
2
1
1
October 2026
More Than a Decade After the Clean Power Plan, EPA Is Finally Set to Eliminate Power Plant Carbon Emissions Rules
In 2015, the Obama Administration promulgated the Clean Power Plan (CPP), which, for the first time ever, set limits on carbon dioxide emissions from…
Oct 21
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Life:Powered
2
3
Pulling the Plug on the EV Mandate
Almost three years ago to the day, the Life:Powered team first wrote about how Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards were being used to force…
Oct 12
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Life:Powered
and
Joshua L Loucks
4
1
Same Storm, Different Bills
What's Actually Driving ERCOT's Post-Uri Price Spike
Oct 5
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Life:Powered
and
Joshua L Loucks
1
September 2026
What’s Actually Driving ERCOT’s Residential Affordability Squeeze: Energy Prices vs. Cost of Transmission
In part 1 of this series, we showed how since 2003, after ERCOT’s retail power market began, prices for residential consumers in the competitive ERCOT…
Sep 23
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Life:Powered
and
Joshua L Loucks
9
1
1
If Electricity is So Cheap in ERCOT, Why Are So Many Texans Paying More Than Their Neighbors?
After another summer of relatively low wholesale prices and no emergency alerts in Texas, news articles abound about how wind, solar, and energy storage…
Sep 15
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Life:Powered
and
Joshua L Loucks
5
1
Data Centers Don't Have to Break the Texas Grid
The Sandy Creek Warning: Texas Is Pricing Reliability Out of Its Own Market
Sep 4
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Life:Powered
and
Joshua L Loucks
2
1
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